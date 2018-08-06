FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

The date for the annual Flying Cowboys fly-in was incorrect in the Aug. 1 edition of The Press. The fly-in will take place Sept. 7.

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Omarr Avenue, 12:12 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Dog rescue, 300 block East Eighth Street, 11:58 a.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block West 10th Street, 1:55 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Canby Street, 5:08 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 9:22 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Trauma, Omarr Avenue, 12:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 12 a.m.

• Standby, Bird Farm Road, 10:32 a.m.

• Trauma, Dayton East Road, 2:13 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:28 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 7:04 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, North Heights Place, 2:10 a.m.

• Medical, Meadowlark Lane, 6:23 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Trauma, Red Grade Road, 2:45 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Standby, Bird Farm Road, 4:30 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Barking dog, Dunnuck Street, 5:48 a.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:03 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Kingfisher Avenue, 8:30 a.m.

• Dispute all others, Sugar View Drive, 8:50 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11;06 a.m.

• Weed violation, 16th Street, 11:11 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Fort Road, 11:25 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Hill Pond Drive, 1:16 p.m.

• Accident, West Loucks Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Sixth Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, West Works Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Loud music, Coffeen Avenue, 2:54 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:58 p.m.

• Drug – other, North Main Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Accident, North Brooks Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Solutions Way, 5:30 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Heights Way, 5:39 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Shoplifter, custody, Coffeen Avenue, 8:16 p.m.

• Mental subject, Steffen Court, 8:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Demple Street, 9:57 p.m.

• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 10:01 p.m.

• Found property, Main Street, 10:44 p.m.

• Barking dog, Smith Street, 11:35 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:52 p.m.

Friday

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 a.m.

• Domestic, North Custer Street, 12:12 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 2:27 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:22 a.m.

• Driver license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 7:39 a.m.

• Found property, North Gould Street, 7:57 a.m.

• Animal incident, Emerson Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Sheridan area, 9:36 a.m.

• Death investigation (natural causes), North Jefferson Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Avon Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Theft cold (bicycle), North Main Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 12:30 p.m.

• Probation violation, West Seventh Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Theft cold, Wyoming Avenue, 1:18 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Absaraka Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Found property, West Dow Street, 2:18 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 3:08 p.m.

• Accident delayed, West Fifth Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Found property, East Alger Avenue, 3:44 p.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 4:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Dog bite, Littlehorn Drive, 4:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, Kroe Lane and North Sheridan Avenue, 7:08 p.m.

• Animal found, Parker Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Brooks Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 8:28 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 p.m.

• Animal found, Absaraka Street and Martin Avenue, 8:43 p.m.

• Mental subject, Big Horn Avenue, 11:18 p.m.

Saturday

• Found property, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:40 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Heald Street, 4:18 a.m.

• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 7:01 a.m.

• Damaged property, Clarendon Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 a.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 8:17 a.m.

• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 9:20 a.m.

• Various use permit, West 14th Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Alger Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Animal lost, Adair Avenue, 9:53 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Welfare check, Kilbourne Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 10:55 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Marion Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East First Street, 12:43 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 14 East, 1:01 p.m.

• Animal lost, Huntington Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Avoca Place, 2:30 p.m.

• DUS, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Fifth Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Shots, Dunnuck Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Pioneer Road, 4:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 6:51 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 6:56 p.m.

• Illegal parking, East Burkitt Street, 7:35 p.m.

• Illegal parking, East Burkitt Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Fight, South Main Street, 9:19 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 1:51 a.m.

• Indecent exposure, Alger Avenue, 2:10 a.m.

• DUI, West Alger Avenue, 2:14 a.m.

• Various use permit, West 14th Street, 6:55 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Valley View Drive, 8:43 a.m.

• Littering, Sheridan Avenue, 10:14 a.m.

• Death investigation (under investigation), North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Animal injured, Northern Railroad Yard, 11:44 a.m.

• Barking dog, Victoria Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, North Main Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Domestic, Burton Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Mental subject, Val Vista Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Absaraka Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 7:37 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Wyoming Avenue, 9:48 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 p.m.

• Warrant service, Beaver Street, 11 p.m.

Monday

• DUS, Broadway Street, 12:32 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Sex battery cold, Lane Lane, 3:11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Pinehurst Drive and Wishbone Way, 6:12 a.m.

• Harassment, Highway 193, Banner, 6:12 p.m.

• Fire, rosebud Lane, Banner, 6:40 p.m.

• Fire ban violation, River Road, Ranchester, 7:08 p.m.

• Family dispute, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:13 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Red Grade Road, 9:01 p.m.

Saturday

• Drugs/possession, Brinton Road, milepost 2.5, 1:17 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Dayton East Road, Dayton, 2:10 p.m.

• Accident, Red Grade Road, 2:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Middle School Drive, Ranchester, 7:24 p.m.

• Harassment, West 15th Street, 8:20 p.m.

• Suspicious act, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I 90 westbound, milepost 22, 10:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 11:18 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Ranchester, 12:21 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Brook Street, Ranchester, 12:36 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Wolf Creek Road, mile marker 4, Ranchester, 8:05 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, mile marker 0.8, Ranchester, 9:54 a.m.

• Attempt locate, Tongue Canyon Road, mile marker 5, Dayton, 11:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 11:34 a.m.

• Motorist assist, I 90 westbound, mile marker 33, 1:27 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West 15th Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 15th Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Battery, Taylor Road, Big Horn, 4:33 p.m.

• Battery cold, Lane Lane, 6:43 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Carl Street and Betty Street, Ranchester, 8:04 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 14 East, mile marker 3, 9:03 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Nicole Marie Ramirez, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• No new arrests.

Sunday

• Stephanie Ann Cole, 43, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Coty E. Wold, 21, Harris, Minnesota, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court; arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 3

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 60

