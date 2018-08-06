Locals earn Wyoming Arts Council fellowships

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council recently announced the recipients of this year’s fellowships in visual arts, creative writing and performing arts. Among the recipients are several local artists.

The recipients of this year’s Visual Arts Fellowships are: Joe Arnold, a painter from Laramie; Elaine Henry, a ceramic artist from Big Horn; and Andy Kincaid, an installation artist from Jackson. Honorable mentions were awarded to Brittney Denham of Sheridan, Sonja Caywood from Dayton and Wendell Field from Jackson.

Creative Writing Fellowship recipients are: Catherine Reeves from Cheyenne in the poetry category, David Romtvedt of Buffalo in the fiction category and Kate O’Hara of Casper in the creative nonfiction category. Honorable mentions were given to Chad Hanson of Casper in poetry, Jen Kocher of Newcastle in the fiction category, Elise Schmelzer of Casper and Kevin Grange of Jackson in creative nonfiction.

Performing Arts Fellowships in Music were awarded to: Ben Markley of Laramie, Leif Routman from Jackson, Beth Vanderborgh of Laramie and Mark Bergman from Sheridan. Honorable mentions were awarded to Bunny Sings Wolf from Devils Tower and Kerry Wallace of Pavillion.

Fellowships are awards of merit based on the artist’s portfolio. They honor the work of Wyoming artists whose work reflects serious and exceptional aesthetic investigation. Recipients each receive a $3,000 award and are required to complete a public service component to share their work with the community.

Submissions are juried anonymously by jurors from outside the state. The jurors for this year’s fellowships were Ruth Bruno and Adriane Herman for visual arts; Cecily Parks, Andrew Altschul and Mike Scalise for creative writing; and Deborah Schmit-Lobis and Justin Ross for performing arts.