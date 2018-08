SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will offer a mother-daughter painting class with Arin Waddell from 9:15-11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The day will allow mothers and daughters to bond over bringing a Shasta daisy to fruition with painting supplies.

The cost to participate is $55 per mother-daughter pair and $20 for each addition person in your party.

See www.artinsheridan.com to sign up or call SAGE Community Arts at (307) 674-1970.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.