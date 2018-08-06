Bike MS set for weekend

SHERIDAN — Bike MS: Bighorn Country Classic will take place Saturday and Sunday in and around Sheridan.

The ride travels through Sheridan and the surrounding communities with stops every 10-12 miles. The event includes rides ranging from 82.3 miles for the main course to 98.5 miles for the century course.

Packet pick-ups will take place Friday at Black Tooth Brewing Company or Saturday morning beginning at 5:30 a.m. at Sheridan College.

For more information on the event, which raises money to help people affected by multiple sclerosis, see https://bit.ly/2OeXe7I.

In 2017, participants raised $227,708.02 for Bike MS: Bighorn Country Classic.