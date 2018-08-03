SMH revamping parking lots during 10-week project

SHERIDAN — Construction will begin Monday on some of the parking lots at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. The plan for the construction is to ease patient and guest access while assuring their safety.

The lots will be closed for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to take 10 weeks, weather permitting.

The construction will include parking lots near the Watt Dialysis Center, the Medical Arts Complex and the emergency and urgent care departments.

“Leveling those lots will make it much safer for patients to access the buildings, especially during the winter months,” said Rob Forister, director of facility support services at SMH.

Parking for the Medical Arts Complex will be available in the new north parking lot, accessible via Highland Avenue; Dialysis patients will have newly designated parking in the north parking lot off of Highland and Kentucky Avenues; designated parking in the front row of the hospital’s main entrance parking lot will be available for emergency and urgent care services.

Signage will direct patients and guests of the hospital to the open parking areas, and a courtesy shuttle will be available by calling (307) 752-0405.

For more information about the project or to view a map of the parking areas, see sheridanhospital.org.