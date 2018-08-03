Local court briefs

Brandes charged with strangulation

SHERIDAN — Following arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday, David L. Brandes faces one count of strangulation of a household member after he allegedly strangled a household member June 16, 2018.

Court documents filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Brandes grabbed a household member by the throat after shoving the victim’s luggage off a bed. The victim bit Brandes in an attempt to get away. Brandes told officers he did grab the victim by the neck and the victim probably would not have been able to breathe because of the force he used.

The 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty during arraignment. The court scheduled his pretrial conference for Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and his jury trial for Dec. 10.

Woman put on supervised probation for drug charge

SHERIDAN — Judge John Fenn sentenced a woman, who entered pleas of guilty to endangering children and possession of a controlled substance, to supervised probation in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Pursuant to a plea agreement, Melissa Roush pleaded guilty to both counts in a change of plea hearing June 5.

Court documents filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a minor contacted the Sheridan Police Department to notify them Roush, the mother of the minor, was abusing drugs Feb. 5, 2018. The minor found what was presumed to be methamphetamine. The reporting minor spent the night elsewhere but was worried for another minor in the home with Roush.

The 41-year-old woman has been in and out of residential treatment for her methamphetamine use eight times, which Fenn said put him in a difficult position.

Counsel agreed to suggest supervised probation for the 41-year-old rather than suggest the potential split sentence. She currently is in family counseling and two of her children are also in individual counseling.

Fenn suspended the two two- to four-year concurrent prison sentences and instead ordered Roush to three years of supervised probation and directions to comply with the juvenile court plan she and her family are currently undergoing in the same court.

Vogt charged with aggravated assault

SHERIDAN — A man faces one count of aggravated assault and battery in 4th Judicial District Court after allegedly threatening a household member with a firearm.

Court documents filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s office said Steven Vogt allegedly threatened a household member with a handgun June 26. The victim said Vogt threatened to kill the victim and the victim’s dogs after an argument. The victim said Vogt was also under the influence of alcohol at the time, and that Vogt threatened neighbors not to call the cops about the matter.

The 59-year-old man pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday. The court scheduled his pretrial conference for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 and a No. 6 stacked trial for Dec. 10.

The court also ordered an ankle monitor and for the Advocacy and Resource Center to work with the bail bondsmen who aided Vogt in his bail to determine the best way to keep Vogt away from the victim while also not revealing the victim’s location. Because of the alleged threats to neighbors, Vogt will be forced to remain 100 yards away from the property where the incident occured.

Lambson faces strangulation, battery charges

SHERIDAN — A man faces two felony charges in 4th Judicial District Court for strangulation of a household member and domestic battery.

Jeremy Robert Lambson pleaded not guilty to the two counts Thursday.

Court documents filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a victim of alleged abuse by Lambson called Sheridan County Dispatch July 5. Lambson allegedly said he wanted the victim out of the apartment July 4. The next day, Lambson arrived home from work and demanded the victim leave the apartment. He then pushed the victim over a bed, choked the victim and dragged the victim out of the apartment by putting his fingers in the victim’s mouth.

The court scheduled a pretrial conference for Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m. and a No. 7 stacked trial for Dec. 10.