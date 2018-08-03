School supplies, excitement of new beginnings

School won’t start for a few more weeks, but I can’t help but be excited for another year of learning.

No, I’m not heading back to school. Finishing my MBA last year will tide me over on formal classes for a while. But I would consider myself a lifelong learner. Maybe that is why I get so excited when I see school supplies lining the aisles of local stores. I can’t help but purchase a new pack of pencils, pens and other basic supplies.

New school years always meant new beginnings. Sure, you’ll see old friends, but you’ll also make new ones. You’ll likely run into former teachers (unless you’re switching schools), and hopefully you’ll remember some of the things they taught you.

Plus, new school years mean the return of sports — Friday night football games, weekend volleyball matches and so much more.

This year, I’m also excited to get more involved in the journalism class at Sheridan High School. Press editor Mike Pruden and I spoke with students in the class this past spring, opening the door for further collaboration and learning (on both sides) moving forward. Stay tuned for details on that project.

I saw an article a few years ago on today.com titled “10 things teachers wish parents knew before the school year begins.”

Here’s a quick look at the list:

1. Happy parents make happy teachers.

2. Give new teachers a chance.

3. Embrace new ways of teaching.

4. It’s OK for kids to fail (especially in middle school).

5. Testing is not the end-all be-all.

6. Be a good listener.

7. Your child’s homework is not your responsibility — it’s theirs.

8. Stay involved, even when your kids are in high school.

9. Teachers get sick, too.

10. Shhhh… don’t let kids hear negative talk.

Anyway, as you get ready for another school year, get excited. New beginnings are exhilarating; embrace them.