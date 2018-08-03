Chamber wrapping up busy summer

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce kicked off August Wednesday with another successful Business Before Hours event, hosted by Bank of the West and CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy. Dozens stopped in to converse and connect at this popular network-building event. Later that day, over a hundred folks from the Tongue River Valley packed the Dayton community center for the first of several candidate forums coordinated by the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee.

The Downtown Sheridan Association tells us a little shopping won’t drive ya crazy, and the Chamber encourages you to support our local businesses while at the same time nabbing up some crazy deals during Crazy Days, taking place through today.

As we barrel into next week, the Chamber’s Ag & Natural Resources Committee, along with the Sheridan County Cattlewomen, will again host the buyers’ reception Monday from 4-6 p.m. next to the exhibit hall at the fairgrounds. This is a great way to support our Sheridan County youth and a wonderful opportunity for the youth to interact with potential buyers just prior to the 4-H/FFA livestock sale.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., our Government Affairs Committee invites you to attend the second primary election candidate forum held at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, featuring candidates in contested races for state offices, including secretary of state, state treasurer and state auditor, as well as state senate district 21 and house districts 29, 30 and 51.

Then, Wednesday, the Chamber will host a lunch program at the Holiday Inn featuring Sheridan Travel and Tourism director Shawn Parker. He’ll be sharing tips and strategies to prepare for the next tourism season. That same day 6p.m. at the WYO Theater will be the final primary election forum for contested races for local offices, including clerk of district court, county attorney, county coroner and county treasurer, as well as Sheridan County commissioner and Sheridan city council.

Rolling right into the third week of August, the Chamber will hold Business After Hours at Kennon Wednesday, Aug. 15 and will again have a booth at Third Thursday downtown Aug. 16. That same day, our leadership class will participate in a full-day module focused on our area’s abundant natural resources.

And before we know it, we’re full steam ahead into the next week, pulling together the final details for our major fundraiser, the Fremont Toyota Suds-n-Spurs Brewfest Aug. 25. Now in its seventh year, the brewfest is the perfect way to bring summer to a close, all the while supporting the Chamber’s programs, initiatives and events (i.e., candidate forums, leadership programs, buyers’ receptions and more).

Be sure to get out and vote Aug. 21, meet us at Black Tooth for brewery bingo Aug. 22 and get your brewfest ticket on or before Aug. 24 to save. Event details are on our website: sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

We’ll see you at one or more of the Chamber’s August happenings!

Dixie Johnson is CEO of the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce.