SC to offer ‘Jazz on a Summer Night’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will present Jazz on a Summer Night featuring the Whitney Center Jazz Orchestra directed by Eric Richards Aug. 10 from 6-8:30 p.m.

The free concert will take place on the lawn of the SC campus featuring the college’s big band in residence comprised of the region’s top professional jazz musicians. The performance will open with students of the college’s 2018 Jazz in the Bighorns summer music workshop, which will take place the week prior.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy music along with food, beverages and ice cream from local vendors.

In the event of rain, the concert will take place in the Whitney Center for the Arts.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.