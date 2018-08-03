Hicherts celebrate 60th anniversary

SHERIDAN — Orville Edward Hirchert and Barbara Leah Stam-Hirchert of Sheridan will celebrate their 60th anniversary Aug. 3.

The couple wed in 1958 in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Orville Hirchert worked in the timber business in South Dakota and in post offices in Spearfish and Buffalo, Wyoming, until he retired approximately 20 years ago.

His wife worked in law enforcement in South Dakota and Wyoming for 42 years. She is now retired.

The Hircherts have three children —Debbie Pixley, Patricia Johnson and Russell Hirchert, all of Sheridan. They also have six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The pair will celebrate their anniversary with family and friends Sunday at the Big Horn Woman’s Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.