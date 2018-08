SHERIDAN — The 33rd annual Watercolor Wyoming art exhibition will be on display until Aug. 31 at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The show, hosted by the Wyoming Watercolor Society, will be open for viewing on the mezzanine during regular library hours.

A reception for the artists and an awards ceremony will take place Aug. 9 from 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.