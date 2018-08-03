Mental health summit planned for Aug. 9

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System team has invited members of the community to attend the sixth annual Community Mental Health Summit Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The event brings together VA professionals, community partners and employers to share information on how to best support veterans and their families in the area, particularly those who seek mental health services.

The event will also include a lunchtime networking session with a variety of community partners.

To attend, RSVP to Janet Tams at (307) 675-3211 or janet.tams@va.gov.

The event will take place at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church, located at 404 W. Brundage Lane.