Perkins starts as community prevention manager

SHERIDAN — During its March session, the Wyoming State Legislature terminated a contract with the Prevention Management Organization and put control back into the hands of the counties.

The Wyoming Department of Health allotted $385,777 to Sheridan County for prevention management of adult binge drinking, underage alcohol use, tobacco prevention, opioid/prescription drug and other drug use and suicide prevention.

The county hired Ann Perkins, who earned a doctorate in human development and family studies from Iowa State University, to serve as community prevention manager. In the position, Perkins will allocate funds based on a percentage set aside for each initiative determined by WDOH.

“This is an opportunity for the county to step back, gather as much information as we can, look at past practices to see what has worked and what hasn’t,” county administrative director Renee Obermueller said. “Kind of just start over and put that money to good use.”

Perkins, while not directly involved in prevention coalitions before this position, has served as a Sheridan County School District 2 board member for more than seven years and teaches at Sheridan College. Since starting in the position July 9, Perkins has recognized the positive aspects of what Sheridan County has already done and is doing and also sees the gap of need throughout the community. She recognized the positive efforts of local law enforcement in proper alcohol service through Training for Intervention ProcedureS and collection of data through different entities.

Perkins’ main objective in her new role is to bring those data collections into action and implementation. Perkins believes children are a great starting point for prevention efforts.

“One of my passions is starting young with young families and young kids.” Perkins said. “I think the data shows that the rate of return on preventing versus remediating is so much better.”

Community members collaborated to create a few separate coalitions, but funding for prevention efforts and work by the groups has been inconsistent.

“Funding is part of that,” Perkins said, “So people have dropped off because there hasn’t been that consistency and that buy-in.”

Perkins believes interest in the different coalitions still exists and with her efforts in strengthening relationships with first responders, young families, children and local businesses, the position will create the foundation for future success.

“We want to touch on all of (the initiatives) as much as we can, but we have to be realistic with the amount of money that we have and the time,” Perkins said. “I’m just one person, although there are lots of people willing to help and there are some strong coalitions.”

Another big area Perkins wants to push is workplace education.

“How do we change that mindset of ‘I want my employee to go to a suicide prevention meeting once a month because it’s important’?” Perkins said.

Perkins and Obermueller both anticipate showing legislators the funding allocated is worth the position.

“We certainly could have turned it away, but we just felt like it was important enough that we needed to just grab it and go, and that’s what we did,” Obermueller said. “We are very fortunate to have Ann; she comes to us with the perfect background, education and training.”

Perkins also believes prevention costs less than remediation.

“We spent so much more when we have to remediate than when we’re preventing it,” Perkins said. “From a financial point of view, it’s important for our legislators to know.”

Perkins said she has a place for every person interested in becoming involved in prevention efforts for Sheridan County as she works to make the legislature’s decision a worthwhile one.