Sheridan County Airport awarded federal grant

SHERIDAN — The Federal Aviation Administration will distribute a $7.8 million award among six Wyoming airports, including Sheridan County Airport, to assist with infrastructure development, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Thursday.

Sheridan County Airport will receive $538,000 to assist with the reconstruction of runway and taxiway lighting.

The five other Wyoming airports that will receive funding are: Big Piney/Miley Memorial Field Airport, the Jackson/Jackson Hole Airport, the Kemmerer Municipal Airport, the Wheatland/Phifer Airfield and the Worland Municipal Airport.

The FAA announced it would award a total of $770.8 million to airports across the country Thursday as part of the Airport Improvement Program; Thursday’s awards were the third allotment from the $3.18 billion project.

“These Airport Improvement Grants are investments in our country’s critical infrastructure,” Chao said. “This grant is a down payment to ensure Wyoming remains an economic engine as demand grows.”

Airports receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.