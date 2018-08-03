County fair poised for a strong year

SHERIDAN — After seeing growth across the board last year, the Sheridan County Fair is experiencing another strong year with increased enrollments in nearly every category.

Dana Pearce, a member of the fair board and a 4-H superintendent, said beef enrollments are up again this year after seeing an increase last year as well. Enrollments of sheep, goats and hogs have also increased for this year’s fair.

“Over the last two years we have seen an increase overall,” Pearce said. “We have a lot of first time members. We have a lot of kids getting involved, which is amazing. And the older crew is still hanging around and helping the younger crew.”

Pearce said she is not sure what accounts for that growth but noted that 4-H has done more marketing for its programs overall and kids who get involved with the organization often see older kids preparing to show during the fair and want to try it themselves.

The fair serves as an important showcase for Sheridan County 4-H, a youth development program that gives kids the opportunity to develop skills ranging from livestock handling to outdoor sporting and technology skills. The fair’s growth in recent years has led to more residents volunteering with 4-H, which in turn has helped the fair grow even larger.

During fair events, kids get the chance to show off the skills they have developed and the preparation they have put in during the year. Several of the events let kids exhibit animals they have tended to, such as Tuesday’s pocket-pet show.

Other events judge the children’s abilities in handling animals. In Thursday night’s swine show, for instance, kids were judged on their ability to guide their pig around a ring and keep them toward the center of the ring.

Last year, the Monday-night livestock sale was also the biggest in the history of the county fair. Beating that mark this year will be difficult, and Pearce said while she has no information with which to speculate on what this year’s numbers will be, she is optimistic.

“Our sale is based off the community and we have a great one that really jumps in and supports our kids,” Pearce said.

Susan Terry, the superintendent for the 4-H dog project and a member of the fair board, attributed the growth to more 4-H involvement at farmer’s markets and other community events leading up to the fair.

“I think it has to do with trying to get the kids out and be in the public and telling the community what they are doing,” Terry said. “A lot of it also has to do with a lot of good parents volunteering their time to encourage people to come to the sale.”

She added that the emphasis placed on eating local in recent years has also helped.

Fairgrounds director Jamie Ringley, who has been involved with planning the past five county fairs, said he hasn’t noticed any changes to how the fair board is approaching the event, but the preparation remains extensive.

“Basically the entire year is a run up to this exact moment,” Ringley said.

The county fair will run through Monday night. A complete schedule of fair events is available at sherfair.com/fairbook.