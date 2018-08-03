SHS athletics to begin next week

SHERIDAN — Now that the calendar reads August, the fall sports season is right around the corner. Sheridan High School athletes will begin their seasons starting next week.

The season will begin Sunday with a football players and parents meeting at 4 p.m. in the SHS cafeteria. Football practice will begin Monday morning at 7 a.m. for all high school players. Sophomore, junior and senior football players will have a second practice Monday at 4 p.m., as well.

The SHS golf and tennis teams will also practice Monday. The golf team will hit Kendrick Golf Course at 3 p.m. with a parents meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m. Tennis players will practice from 8-10 a.m. and again from 4-6:30 p.m. at the SHS courts.

A week later, Monday, Aug. 13, the rest of the fall sports will begin their seasons. Girls swimming and diving will meet at 9 a.m. at the YMCA. Cross-country will run at 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners should meet in the SHS athletic wing. Finally, the Lady Broncs volleyball team will practice from 6-8 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. in the gym.

An all-sport booster club barbecue will take place at SHS Aug. 20.

All student-athletes must have a current medical physical on file with the school before they can practice. Physicals must be dated May 1 or after.