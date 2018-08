SHERIDAN — The 2018 Concerts in the Park will continue Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Whitney Commons.

The free weekly concerts will take place each Tuesday through Aug. 21.

Next week’s concert will feature Sheridan Community Band directed by Diane Knutson.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact David Kuzara at davidkuzara@bresnan.net.