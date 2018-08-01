Court briefs

Alleged drug dealer pleads not guilty

SHERIDAN — A woman charged with one count of delivery of lysergic acid diethylamide entered a plea during arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Haley Rose Hill pleaded not guilty to the count. If found guilty, Hill faces up to 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

Documents filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said officers of the Sheridan Police Department met with Kira Lawrence, who is currently on supervised probation. Lawrence said she purchased LSD from Hill three times between March 4 and March 6, 2018.

Officers spoke with Hill on March 14 and she admitted to selling acid to Lawrence five or six times in the early part of March after returning from Colorado with a sheet of acid.

The court scheduled Hill’s pretrial conference for Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. and a No. 4 stacked trial to begin Dec. 10.

Sex abuser changes plea

SHERIDAN — A 19-year-old man changed his plea on a charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

Sammie Kuhn pleaded guilty in a change of plea hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Court documents filed by the prosecution said Kuhn stayed in Sheridan with a 13-year-old minor from April 11 to April 23 after meeting on Instagram in March. The two performed sexual acts on one another on three or more occasions during that time.

A plea agreement between counsel suggests that in exchange for Kuhn’s guilty plea of guilty, the state would suggest a three- to seven-year prison sentence. The maximum penalty for this charge is 20 years incarceration.

Sentencing for this matter will be set by the court.

Plea change for sexual exploitation case

SHERIDAN — A young man who pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child by possession of child pornography received supervised probation in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Shane Alexander Vigil changed his plea to guilty to the count in a scheduled change of plea hearing in May 2018 pursuant to a plea agreement established by counsel.

Court documents filed by the prosecution said after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Skype account disabled due to sexually explicit content, DCI investigated and discovered Vigil had possession of more than 135 sexually suggestive or explicit photos and videos on a jumpdrive, all involving prepubescent males.

The plea agreement suggested a split sentence for Vigil of six months incarceration followed by no more than seven years supervised probation. Both defense and prosecution suggested dropping the split sentence for seven years of supervised probation.

The court sentenced the 25-year-old to seven years of supervised probation following two testimonies given by one witness from each side of counsel. The court also ordered additional counseling coinciding with the sexual abuser community agreement through probation and parole. Those set up guidelines for restrictive use in technology and other related issues.