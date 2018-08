SHERIDAN — The next round of Tidbit Tuesday will allow attendees to explore how to make ice cream.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. It is geared toward children ages 4-11 accompanied by an adult helper.

To sign up, call the Sheridan County Museum at (307) 675-1150 or see sheridanmuseum.org.

The event will take place at the museum, located at 850 Sibley Circle.