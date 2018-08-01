Jentel Presents to feature artists in residence

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place Aug. 7 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include painter Gaetano LaRoche of New Haven, Connecticut; mixed media artist Patrick Brien of Visalia, California; painter Diana Schmertz of New York City, New York; painter Jonathan Faber of Austin, Texas; creative nonfiction writer Katie Moulton of Baltimore, Maryland; and novelist Regina M. Porter of Brooklyn, New York.

For more information on the artist residency program, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.