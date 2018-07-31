Evanston player recovering from serious injuries

SHERIDAN — An Evanston Trappers baseball player is in stable condition and recovering in a Salt Lake City hospital after suffering a serious head injury Sunday afternoon.

Hank Allred sustained a fractured skull, burst eardrum and fractured sinus after an outfield collision. He has also experienced memory loss and is being monitored for neck trauma.

In the bottom of the fifth inning of the Class B State Tournament championship game at Thorne-Rider Stadium between Evanston and the Gillette Rustlers, a ball was hit to shallow right field. Hank Allred was playing right field and ran to catch the ball. His teammate and brother, Gus Allred, was playing first base and ran back to catch the ball. They converged, and when Hank Allred dove for the ball, his head collided with his brother’s knee.

Hank Allred lay unconscious on the ground for a few minutes and was then taken by ambulance to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. After being evaluated, he was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The boys’ father, Scott Allred, an assistant coach for the Trappers, drove from Sheridan to Salt Lake City, where Hank Allred will remain indefinitely and receive treatment.

Scott Allred said his son can talk and is aware of his surroundings but doesn’t remember anything from Sunday.

“I thought I’d lost my boy,” Scott Allred said. “That’s the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Scott Allred expressed his appreciation for the care and support shown by the medical professionals and Sheridan community members.

“I’m overwhelmed at their kindness and their hospitality,” Scott Allred said. “I’m speechless. Complete strangers and they just treated me like I was family. Amazing.”