Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Arlington Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:35 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, Emerson Street, 3:03 a.m.

• Medical, West Alger Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Medical, Mountain View Drive, 10:27 a.m.

• Trauma, Forest Service Road 145, 11:15 a.m.

• Trauma, Highland Avenue, 12:35 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 4:02 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Fire standby, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:35 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Hit and run, Highway 87, mile marker 30, 2:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton, 8:32 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 17th Street, 7:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 10:14 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Cody Eugene Knode, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 10

By |July 31st, 2018|

