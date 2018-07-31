FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Tickets for Sod Farm Festival on sale

Home|News|Local News|Tickets for Sod Farm Festival on sale

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Sod Farm Festival are now on sale through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office.

The one-day festival features local groups performing 20-minute sets. The event will benefit Project Schoolhouse, founded by Sheridan native Tab Barker. The nonprofit focuses on education, clean water and sanitation in rural Nicaraguan communities.

Tickets cost $25 per person in advance and $30 per person at the door. Children ages 12 and younger and 80 or older are encouraged to “pay what you can” at the gate.

See www.wyotheater.com for additional information or for tickets.

The Sod Farm Festival will take place Aug. 18 from 3-10 p.m. at the Green Carpet Sod Farm located at 80 Owl Creek Road.

By |July 31st, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.