Bighorn Rendezvous set for Friday-Saturday

BIG HORN — The Bighorn Rendezvous Art Show and Sale will take place Friday and Saturday at The Brinton Museum in Big Horn.

The event will kick off Friday at 4:30 p.m. with an artist reception. That will be followed by a banquet dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the art sale at 8 p.m. All of Friday’s events require tickets; tickets cost $125 for Brinton members and $135 for nonmembers.

Saturday, an artists quick draw will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public. At 11 a.m., live entertainment will be offered. Finally, at noon, the auction of quick draw items will take place.

For more information, see https://thebrintonmuseum.org. 

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

