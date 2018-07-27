Wells to end 30-year run as stadium concessions worker

SHERIDAN — Many different players, coaches and fans have shuffled through Thorne-Rider Stadium over the last few decades, but the woman behind the grill has remained unchanged.

Gayle Wells has flipped burgers under the bleachers at Thorne-Rider for 30 years and the Class B State Tournament will serve as her send-off as she hangs up the spatula after an illustrious career in the concession stand.

“I would like to thank all the fans and friends that I have made over the years,” Wells said.

Wells started working concessions in 1988. She needed a summer job while working as a secretary at the high school during the school year.

Wells’ former husband, Chuck Wells, worked as a pitching coach for the Troopers, and his connection with Dan Madia and the field opened the door for Gayle Wells, who tied on an apron and never stopped cooking.

“She just shows up every game, does her stuff consistently and she’s just been great,” said Mike McCafferty, the volunteer athletic director for Sheridan American Legion Baseball. “It’s not like she’s ever asked for any accolades or anything like that.”

Wells has seen multiple coaches and players come and go and sometimes come back. For instance, Ben Phillips played for Sheridan during the front nine of Wells’ time at the concessions and now wears the managerial cap in the back nine of Wells’ burger-cooking career.

Many different faces have passed through the concession stand, as well. At times it was a family affair as Wells’ mom, aunt and all six children lent a helping hand, passing out grub to hungry baseball fans. Most recently, Wells’ grandkids have helped out, and the family ties have truly made the experience exceptional for Thorne-Rider’s burger lady.

“The family aspect was so special,” Wells said. “It really was.”

The feeling has been mutual. Where the experience was special for Wells, her hamburgers have remained special to most everyone who has bitten into them. On a grill older than Wells’ tenure, she cooks up burgers that have quite the reputation.

“Right now, and I’m very proud of this, I get people all over Sheridan saying, ‘We need to have one of your hamburgers,’” Wells said.

“She has got a great following with the burgers she cooks,” McCafferty said. “It has been kind of neat. It’s one of those things, people come to the park to have those burgers.”

Wells estimates she cooks around 100 hamburgers for game day. She not only sells to the fans, but is in charge of feeding the players in-between doubleheader games.

For a time, Wells switched from 85-percent lean beef to 90-percent lean beef and the burgers somewhat lost their popularity. Thorne-Rider’s longtime grill master quickly switched back and gave the fans what they wanted.

She won’t make that mistake again.

So what’s the secret recipe? What makes the burgers at Thorne-Rider Stadium so renowned?

“It has got to be the grill,” Wells said. “That grill, it just puts a sear on them, and then there’s just something about it.”

The loyal baseball supporters have their own theories.

“I think it’s the grease. But in a good way,” McCafferty said with a laugh. “I think it’s the acceptable limit of grease you can have and still be healthy for you.”

Whatever the secret is, Wells’ contributions to the ballpark haven’t gone unnoticed and will certainly be missed — from her warm and welcoming attitude to, of course, her hamburgers.