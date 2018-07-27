Dustin Shorma earns wildlife law enforcement award

SHERIDAN — On any given day, you’ll find Dustin Shorma tranquilizing bears, interacting with landowners and writing tickets for those in violation of hunting or fishing laws. In July, Shorma received an award in Eugene, Oregon, from the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies recognizing him as the Pogue-Elms Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Shorma first gained a love and appreciation for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and wildlife in the area through his father, who served as the regional supervisor in Sheridan for 27 years and worked for WGFD for 37 years. Shorma would tag along with his father to work any chance he could.

Shorma returned home 18 years ago to serve as a game warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Dayton after traveling throughout Wyoming in both part-time and full-time positions for the WGFD. In those years, Shorma discovered the most difficult and yet most helpful aspect of his job is the public.

“Trying to meet the needs of hunters and anglers is incredibly difficult,” Shorma said. “You can’t make everybody happy all of the time.”

Shorma learned the balance of decision-making likely ends in thirds: one-third of the population agrees with his decisions or the decisions of the department; one-third disagrees with the decisions; and one-third of the population remains indifferent.

“It’s really hard,” Shorma said. “Some of it is misconception or misinformation.”

The WGFD continues to push digital advancements in hunting and angling processes, but change can be difficult for both the owner and consumer. Regardless, Shorma takes his interactions with the public — positive or negative — with a healthy dose of discernment.

Those nominating Shorma for the award spoke of his attention to detail in building cases that can be successfully prosecuted.

Nominators also said Shorma uses technology to help crack complex cases and shares that knowledge with others.

“Dustin is certainly deserving of this award and is an excellent representative for our state and agency,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish chief game warden.

“His leadership and dedication to the resource have had a profound impact on wildlife law enforcement in Wyoming.”

The aspect of law enforcement is Shorma’s favorite part of the job.

“I’m not going to lie, I got into this kind of work because I like catching bad guys,” Shorma said. “Wildlife has essentially no voice and as a game warden I get to be the voice for animals.”

Some cases take years to compile, but Shorma loves the end product of those lengthy cases.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Shorma said. “It’s a good feeling (to put the bad guys away).”

One of the biggest misconceptions Shorma runs into is the idea that the WGFD owns the wildlife.

“I think the public sometimes forgets that that stuff doesn’t belong to the Game and Fish Department,” Shorma said. “That stuff belongs to them.”

Shorma and his team of game wardens throughout the state work with multiple community groups, including landowners, hunters, anglers and other recreators. Even with some of those people breaking laws, Shorma appreciates public involvement in his career.

“I really couldn’t do my job without public involvement,” Shorma said. “I’m one guy; I’ve got a huge area to cover. I couldn’t do it without people who do care for wildlife calling in and reporting wildlife crimes, and that’s just a fact.”

Shorma puts full effort into protecting the wildlife in Sheridan County and surrounding areas but remains humbled by the award earned for those efforts and passion.