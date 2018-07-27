Sheridan WYO Rodeo saw record attendance, purse in 2018

SHERIDAN — This year’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo set records in both attendance, with 23,529 total attendees, and prize money, with a $314,776 purse.

According to Sheridan WYO Rodeo board member Zane Garstad, the 2018 rodeo’s attendance was a significant spike compared to past years. In 2014, total attendance was 21,778 with a $288,593 purse; in 2015, attendance was 22,647 with a $303,195 purse; in 2016, attendance was 22,424 with a $306,268 purse; and in 2017, attendance was 21,690 with a $306,022 purse.

Sheridan WYO Rodeo President Nick Siddle said Wednesday, the rodeo’s opening night, had the highest attendance.

The rodeo purse has increased steadily, except for a slight dip last year, since 2014, which Garstad attributes to a combination of factors but said the city’s embrace of the event is chief among them.

“First and foremost, it’s our community that embraces the event,” Garstad said. “And it is promoted by our town very well through Sheridan Travel and Tourism.”

Siddle attributed the growth in part to the rodeo selling more four-day packages, which he said was the result of more marketing.

Garstad said the rodeo has also developed a reputation that has allowed it to attract top competitors each year.

“It’s a quality rodeo contestants want to compete at,” Garstad said. “And not only do they love the rodeo, they love our town; they love to come to Sheridan because Sheridan is a beautiful place and a very hospitable place.”

Garstad added that the rodeo’s stock, combined with the growing purses, has been instrumental in attracting quality competitors.

He also said Sheridan’s rodeo has developed into an event with a broad appeal.

“It’s a piece of entertainment that is second to none in our region,” Garstad said. “We’re gaining a reputation nationwide that we are a place to be seen — it’s not a rodeo anymore, it’s an event and it’s an event that people want to be at. It’s the place to be in northern Wyoming in July.”

Siddle said the growth will result in broad improvements to the rodeo and will likely require adding more seating at the fairgrounds, which he said is in the long-range plans.

Garstad said while the rodeo wants to continue to grow, it wants to ensure the character of the rodeo does not change as a result.

“We’re a big small-town rodeo,” Garstad said. “Our rodeo still has a hometown atmosphere to it, but it’s a big rodeo. So as we get bigger, we want to still keep that flavor…Our formula is working. We just need to keep meeting and exceeding expectations.”

If this year’s attendance and payout records are any indications, Sheridan WYO Rodeo fans are certainly appreciative of that formula.