Local court briefs

Alleged meth lab creators will receive competency evaluations

SHERIDAN — Three individuals arrested June 29 for alleged unlawful clandestine laboratory operations will receive competency evaluations through the Wyoming State Hospital.

Westley Goodwin, Joshua Underwood and Bonney Proctor were each arrested on one count of unlawful clandestine laboratory operations and several misdemeanor charges. Goodwin also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine and use of a controlled substance. Underwood faces one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of use of a controlled substance.

Information filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said officers with the Sheridan Police Department and agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation arrested three individuals after observing them allegedly under the influence of controlled substances. Proctor told officers the three were from Cody, were homeless and had all been living in a vehicle together for two months. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot outside the Holiday Inn in Sheridan.

An SPD drug dog search found several items of drug paraphernalia relating to marijuana and methamphetamine consumption. The three were arrested and the search of the vehicle continued at the police department. The officer found hazardous materials associated with a process for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Because of the hazardous nature of the items, the SPD officer stopped the search and sealed the car. DCI agents continued the search with proper equipment and dress and discovered additional materials associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Proctor sent a handwritten letter to Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff requesting a competency hearing and possible change of counsel after her attorney, Seth Shumaker, denied her request for a competency hearing, according to Proctor’s letter. The letter listed medications she was on and asked for a mental health evaluation.

Following initial appearances in Sheridan County Circuit Court, Goodwin and Underwood’s defense counsel filed an order for a psychological evaluation to determine fitness to proceed with hearings. During Proctor’s scheduled arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court, she asked for the court to order a psychological evaluation, which the court did end up ordering after asking several questions of the defendant to try and determine competency.

Judge John Fenn said while he believed Proctor to be competent, he observed hesitancy on some of the questions. Due to her hesitancy and prior medical history of being admitted to psychological hospitals and prescribed medicine for mental illnesses, he ordered the evaluation, thus suspending further hearings until after receiving results of the evaluation.

Trial scheduled for delivery of drugs case

SHERIDAN — A man pleaded not guilty during his arraignment for drug possession and delivery charges in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.

Jimmy Wayne Gaffney pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of delivery of marijuana and Tramadol, a Schedule IV drug. Information filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Gaffney shared marijuana and a Tramadol pill with two individuals who were staying at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan.

Sheridan Police Department officers obtained a search warrant for Gaffney’s home June 1, 2018, and found approximately 8 3/10 grams of suspected marijuana in bags and more in a small jar, along with six Tramadol pills, drug paraphernalia and $1,410 cash.

The court scheduled Gaffney’s trial for Dec. 10 and his pretrial conference for Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Gonzales changes plea for unlawful credit card use

SHERIDAN — A man facing theft charges changed his plea pursuant to a plea agreement in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.

Shawn Gonzales pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of a credit card. The plea agreement would dismiss four counts of forgery.

Court documents said Gonzales posed as a William Moody out of California and, accompanied by Heather Madrid, stole a purse and jacket from Jayne Marynik while at McDonald’s in Gillette March 20. Purchases made in Sheridan County on Marynik’s credit cards exceeded $1,900.

Law enforcement officers obtained video footage of the theft at McDonald’s and purchases made at Walmart, Walgreens and Albertsons. Other purchases in Sheridan County were recorded at AutoZone and a hotel.

In making contact with Gonzales and Madrid, officers found a briefcase that contained identity cards and credit cards for 16 people other than Marynik, as well as tools used to defeat security tags on items for sale at retail stores.

The plea agreement suggested a three- to five-year prison sentence for the one charge. The court scheduled Gonzales’ sentencing hearing for Sept. 27 at 11:15 a.m.

Woman changes plea on felony theft charge

SHERIDAN — A woman entered a change of plea for felony theft in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.

Information filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s office said Starla Gordon wrote checks out to herself from Perry’s Trailer Sales more than 10 times in 2017. Dale Cahoy, co-owner of the business, learned that a check for $2,469.72 had been written out and cashed by Gordon and filed in the company’s books under “equipment.”

On Dec. 1, 2017, Gordon gave Cahoy $500 cash and State Farm Insurance documents stating Gordon was withdrawing $11,982.87 from an insurance policy for payment. Gordon told Cahoy she would repay all the stolen money by Dec. 4, 2017. Officers discovered the document was created by Gordon in hopes Cahoy would not report it to law enforcement.

Officers learned Gordon wrote herself a total of $14,789.03 in checks from April 17, 2017 to Nov. 22, 2017, on the Perry’s Trailer Sales account. Gordon told officers she stole the money because she was unable to maintain her previous standard of living along with extensive medical expenses.

The court accepted Gordon’s guilty plea and held off entering the plea, as a plea agreement recommended a deferred prosecution. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said Cahoy went to law enforcement simply because he wanted to get paid back.

Gordon’ sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.