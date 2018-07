SHERIDAN — The next Business Before Hours networking event will take place Wednesday from 7:30-9 a.m. at Bank of the West.

The bank staff and individuals representing CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy will be on site to visit.

Those who attend will have a chance to enjoy complimentary refreshments and win prizes.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at (307) 672-2485.

Bank of the West is located at 2 N. Main St.