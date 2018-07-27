e2e event to feature McGinley Orthopedics CEO

SHERIDAN — CEO Joe McGinley will speak at the next e2e program hosted by the Wyoming Technology Business Center. The presentation will take place Aug. 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in the Geneva Room.

Legislation advanced by the Secretary of State’s Office in 2016 created the Wyoming Invests Now Initiative and opened crowdfunding from accredited and nonaccredited investors as new means to acquire capital in Wyoming. McGinley’s business, McGinley Orthopedics, was the first to benefit from the program.

In addition to McGinley’s presentation, the WTBC will release details of the 2018 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.