Dawson O’Neill Hanchett

Dawson O’Neill Hanchett was born July 17, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Bob and Emily Hanchett of Sheridan.

His siblings are brother Coleman and sister Addie.

His grandparents are Gary and Amy Jellum of Pendleton, Oregon; Christie and Charlie Briggs of Helena, Montana; Larry Hanchett and Susan Mueller of Kalispell, Montana; and the late Leslie Hanchett of Kalispell, Montana.

Sloan Camille Herman

Sloan Camille Herman was born July 16, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Randy and Crystal Herman of Sheridan.

Her sibling is sister Oakley.

Eleanor Kate Hall

Eleanor Kate Hall was born July 17, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Derek and Hannah Hall of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Dick and Claudia Hall and Scott and Judy Tenney of Sheridan.