SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 5:06 a.m.
• Blown transformer, 900 block Second Avenue East, 5:01 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Trauma, 1800 block Holly Pond Drive, 1:21 a.m.
• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 4:58 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Reed Lane, 10 a.m.
• Polo standby, 200 block Bird Farm Road, 10:15 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Fawn Trail, 12:54 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth street, 3:26 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 14 West, mile marker 52, 3:35 p.m.
• Trauma, 1800 block Fort Road, 4:36 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block South Thurmond Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suicidal subject, Sixth Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Missing person, East Brundage Lane, 1:40 a.m.
• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:34 a.m.
• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 6:36 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 a.m.
• Accident, West Works Street, 9 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Monte Vista Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Carlin Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Loucks Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 12:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Yonkee Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Lost property, Seventh Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 3:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Sex battery cold, Lane Lane, 3:58 p.m.
• Domestic, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:24 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Joy Renee Mauck, 43, Buffalo, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Karen Marie Popp, 41, Mankato, Minnesota, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 66
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3