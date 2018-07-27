SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 5:06 a.m.

• Blown transformer, 900 block Second Avenue East, 5:01 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, 1800 block Holly Pond Drive, 1:21 a.m.

• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 4:58 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Reed Lane, 10 a.m.

• Polo standby, 200 block Bird Farm Road, 10:15 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:54 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Fawn Trail, 12:54 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth street, 3:26 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 West, mile marker 52, 3:35 p.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Fort Road, 4:36 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:20 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block South Thurmond Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suicidal subject, Sixth Street, 12:07 a.m.

• Missing person, East Brundage Lane, 1:40 a.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:34 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 6:36 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 a.m.

• Accident, West Works Street, 9 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:02 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Monte Vista Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Carlin Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Loucks Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 12:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Yonkee Avenue, 2:50 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Lost property, Seventh Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 3:34 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 6:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 6:38 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 7:37 p.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 7:40 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Sex battery cold, Lane Lane, 3:58 p.m.

• Domestic, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:24 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Joy Renee Mauck, 43, Buffalo, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Karen Marie Popp, 41, Mankato, Minnesota, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 3