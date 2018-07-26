FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Sugarview Drive, 2:46 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• RMA assist, Rapid Creek Ranch, 11:20 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, 50 block West 13th Street, 2:22 a.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Holly Ponds, 9:04 a.m.

• Polo standby, Bar 13 Road, 9:20 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 West, mile marker 56, 6:31 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 6:55 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:04 p.m.

• Medical, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:23 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 9:59 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:33 p.m.

Wednesday

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:54 a.m.

• Medical, Rapid Creek Road, mile marker 2, 11:22 a.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block Sugarview Drive, 2:33 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 West, mile marker 60, 3:47 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 4 p.m.

• Medical, Big Goose Road, mile marker 4, 5:16 p.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 5:32 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7:51 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 8:06 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:38 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 12:12 a.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 7:26 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:20 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9 a.m.

• ZPF violation (business ran out of residential home), West Fourth Street, 9:27 a.m.

• K9 PR, West Alger Avenue, 9:43 a.m.

• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 10:44 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 11:13 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Sixth Street, 12:42 p.m.

• Interference, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:43 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, York Circle, 4:05 p.m.

• ZPF violation (unauthorized going out of business signs), East Burkitt Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Animal incident, Huntington Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 6:02 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 7:10 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Beaver Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Heights Drive, 11:15 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Parking complaint, Ranchester, 12:25 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West 15th Street, 12:46 a.m.

• Theft cold, Horseshoe Lane, 8:39 a.m.

• Family dispute, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 10:37 a.m.

• Death investigation, Rapid Creek Road, 11:19 a.m.

• Violation restraining order, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 p.m.

• Death investigation, Big Goose Road, 5:15 p.m.

• Harassment, Trish Drive, 10:54 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Alexander Charles Adorno, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Tracey W. Duff, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; disorderly conduct interfere, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Rhiann Nicole Lowe, 30, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

 

