City releases draft of Streetscape Action Plan

SHERIDAN — The city released a draft of its Downtown Sheridan Streetscape Action Plan Tuesday night, which provides strategies and recommended actions for improving the city’s downtown in conjunction with a Wyoming Department of Transportation project in 2023.

WYDOT’s resurfacing will occur along Main Street from Burkitt Street to Dow Street and the city has been exploring ways to capitalize on the project to add improvements to Sheridan’s downtown.

The action plan is based in part on community feedback the city received during an open house it held in April when project consultants presented possibilities for downtown improvements.

Community development director Brian Craig said the most significant decision the community will have to decide on is whether Main Street will remain four lanes or be reduced to two in order to allow for more sidewalk space.

The action plan mentions conducting a test that would limit Main Street to two lanes for a day to gauge how fewer lanes would affect traffic and let residents decide whether they like the two-lane configuration.

“The challenge with [the test] is there aren’t many ways you can do it and make it look nice,” Craig said. “If you have a bunch of orange barricades, it won’t have the aesthetic appeal the permanent improvements would have, but somehow we have to temporarily redesign the lanes to test it.”

Craig said that test likely will not happen this year as the city prefers to wait for construction on Loucks Street and elsewhere to conclude.

Reducing Main Street to two lanes is the most drastic change mentioned in the plan, but it also provides more moderate options such as widening curb extensions at some of the main intersections to allow for more public seating and pedestrian space.

Jillian Sutherland, the program director of Community Builders, a nonprofit community consulting firm assisting the city with the plan, said when her group was soliciting feedback from community members in April, ensuring the health of local businesses was one of the primary community goals.

“One of the big themes we heard was making whatever types of improvements are decided upon on Main Street positively impact businesses in the community,” Sutherland said.

Part of the strategy for improving Main Street is turning downtown into a place shoppers will spend more time, and thereby increase the likelihood they will visit multiple businesses, but Sutherland said the city and Community Builders wanted to strike a balance between making Sheridan’s downtown more pedestrian-friendly and ensuring businesses remain accessible to people who would prefer to drive.

“We wanted to make sure Main Street continues to serve all users,” Sutherland said.

One of the goals of the Streetscape plan is to ensure there is no net-loss of parking, which means if the city removes a parking space on Main Street it aims to replace it somewhere nearby.

Sutherland said another common concern members of the community voiced was that the project’s construction would negatively impact businesses while it is ongoing. One of the solutions she said the city could explore is alley improvements that would allow people to access businesses from the side or back.

The draft discusses improving city alleys for more permanent uses as well, such as additional public spaces or seating for businesses.

The report discusses several other strategies for limiting the impact the construction will have on Main Street businesses. Craig said the city will work closely with WYDOT to ensure the work moves as quickly as possible and includes clear signage to indicate businesses are still open. He also said the city will provide frequent updates to the public and business owners about the project’s progress.

The city plans to solicit community feedback at a meeting scheduled for Aug. 7, and Craig said it will likely add a second meeting as Aug. 7 is also the date of one of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forums. The entire action plan is available on the project’s website, sheridanmainstreet.com.