Hininger pleads not guilty, trial scheduled

SHERIDAN — Scott Hininger pleaded not guilty to two felony charges in 4th Judicial District Court. He will move on to a jury trial.

Hininger pleaded not guilty to larceny by bailee and obtaining property by false pretenses during his July 12 arraignment. He was arrested on the two felony charges and one misdemeanor count of theft in May.

Hininger worked as an employee of the University of Wyoming Extension service in Sheridan County for 29 years and formerly served as a school board member for SCSD2 for 12 years and Holy Name Catholic School for four years.

Court documents said Hininger reimbursed himself for work as the property manager of the 4-H Mountain Camp through the University of Wyoming Extension office in Sheridan. Instead of using the camp’s account and documenting reimbursements, Hininger used his own personal credit card to purchase supplies and pay for travel expenses.

Court documents said Hininger, as a salaried employee of the extension office, reimbursed himself for work at the camp. Hininger withdrew a total of $6,700 in cash from the 4-H Mountain Camp savings account from March 31, 2009, to Dec. 31, 2014.

The investigating sheriff’s deputy was not able to learn of any valid reason for these withdrawals nor was he able to determine that Hininger had permission to withdraw cash out of the savings account to keep for himself.

In addition to the cash Hininger allegedly withdrew from the 4-H account, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Kerns found in his investigation that Hininger had submitted multiple vouchers for travel reimbursements from both the University of Wyoming and Sheridan County for the same claimed expenses, or he charged fuel for a Sheridan County vehicle using a Sheridan County fuel card, then billed that same travel to the University of Wyoming and kept the reimbursement money himself.

These alleged double reimbursements occurred from the summer of 2012 through the winter of 2015. The total money Hininger was paid as a result of the double reimbursements was approximately $1,451.99.

The court scheduled Hininger’s jury trial for Nov. 26 and his pretrial conference for Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m.