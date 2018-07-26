Local court briefs

Man pleads guilty for abuse of a minor

SHERIDAN — A man charged with one count of first degree sexual abuse of a minor changed his plea and faces sentencing in August.

Blake Lindberg changed his plea to guilty for felony sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree July 10 in 4th Judicial District Court. He faces 25-50 years in prison for the alleged abuse that took place in January 2018.

Court documents said the 31-year-old man initially rejected the allegations against him. Eventually, an interview with law enforcement led to Lindberg mentioning he takes a sleeping aid at night and sometimes he does things in his sleep he doesn’t remember.

He later described some of his sexual actions with the child to law enforcement.

The court scheduled Lindberg’s sentencing hearing for Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.

Men change pleas for drug charges

SHERIDAN — Two men pleaded guilty in change of plea hearings held June 12 and July 12 in 4th Judicial District Court.

James Escue and Geoffrey D. Rogers face up to 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine for one count of delivery of marijuana.

An affidavit of probable cause created by the Sheridan Police Department said on Jan. 14, 2018, an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of North Main Street for possible drug activity. SPD officers arrested Escue following a controlled buy by Jessica King, who had previously purchased marijuana from Rogers. King called Rogers, who agreed to sell her marijuana, and he had left the apartment when King came over, therefore leaving Escue to deliver the marijuana to King.

The court scheduled Escue’s sentencing for Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. and Rogers’ sentencing for Sept. 4 at 9:45 a.m.

Man changes plea in strangulation case

SHERIDAN — A man entered one guilty plea and his second charge will be dismissed per a plea agreement if the court accepts the agreement at sentencing.

Melvin B. Long pleaded guilty to strangulation of a household member in a change of plea hearing in 4th Judicial District Court. Per the plea agreement, Long’s second charge of aggravated assault and battery will be dismissed.

Information filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the Advocacy and Resource Center reported a domestic battery. The victim reported she was strangled by Long in Story July 20, 2017. The documents said the victim blacked out four times because of Long’s recurring choking around her neck. The victim escaped the house through a window and ran to the neighbor’s house for help. The neighbor helped the victim collect her things from the home and she confronted Long then.

The court scheduled Long’s sentencing hearing for Aug. 14 at 9:45 a.m.

Trial scheduled for woman charged with theft

SHERIDAN — A woman charged with felony theft pleaded not guilty during her July 12 arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court.

Stephanie Vallejo faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the charge.

Information filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Vallejo took $1,353 between March 20 and April 17. The money was allegedly stolen from her employer, the Jackson Hewitt Tax Service kiosk at Walmart. The money was intended for deposit, but Vallejo told the Sheridan Police Department she took the money instead but planned to pay it back.

The court scheduled the 33-year-old woman’s pretrial conference for Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. and the trial for Nov. 26.