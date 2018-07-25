50% off for Crazy Days

Crazy Days are here again!

From August 2-4, downtown Sheridan will be hopping with food vendors, kids’ activities and — of course! — crazy deals at local businesses. And that includes your friends at your local newspaper.

Enjoy 50% off all subscriptions to The Sheridan Press!* To subscribe, visit our office, find us on the corner of Grinnell Plaza and Main Street, or sign up online with promo code CRAZYDAYS at checkout.

Subscribe now!

*Does not apply to renewals. Offer is valid from 12:01 a.m. Thursday, August 2, to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, August 4. Let’s get crazy!