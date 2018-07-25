Construction delays on Sheep Mountain Road

SHERIDAN — Construction will be taking place on Sheep Mountain Road in the Bighorn National Forest in the Powder River Ranger District.

Construction starts at Merle Creek, which is located approximately 2 miles in on Forest Service Road 28. Gravel trucks will be hauling over the entire road. Travelers can expect up to 30 minute delays during the gravel hauling and possibly up to 2 hours during the installation of culverts. There will be an electronic sign board near the entry to FSR 28 that will tell people how long a delay to expect.

Work can take place between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. This will last approximately three weeks.

For further information or questions, please contact Bruce Kjerstad at (307) 674-2647.