Jost, Huskerson to wed

SHERIDAN — Joel Huskerson and Libby Jost of Sheridan are engaged to wed Aug. 4, 2018, at The Rock Church in Sheridan.

Huskerson, originally from Greeley, Colorado, earned an associate degree in welding technology at Aims Community College in Greeley and now works for Fireproof Fencing LLC. He is the son of Jeff and Melody Huskerson of Greeley.

Jost, a Sheridan native, earned an associate degree in social science and elementary education from Sheridan College and will complete her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Chadron State College in the spring of 2019. She is the daughter of Corey and Vicki Jost of Sheridan.

