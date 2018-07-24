Troopers pick up first conference win

SHERIDAN — Sheridan found its hitting form in game two of a doubleheader at Gillette Monday. After dropping the opener 5-0, the Troopers responded with an 8-7 victory in the nightcap to record their first conference win of the season.

Sheridan took the early 6-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, but much of the success evaporated as the Roughriders scored four in their half of the first. Race Johnston broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the seventh with an RBI double for the Troopers, and Quinn McCafferty gave the game its final tally — breaking a 7-7 tie — with an RBI single in the eighth.

Sheridan’s Jaren Brewer logged two RBIs, while Jacob Boint, Austin Borzenski, Ayden Roush and Eric Taylor all knocked home one.

Boint got the start and tossed 5 2/3 innings, yielding two earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Borzenski threw the final 2 1/3 innings, not surrendering a hit or an earned run.

The Troopers — who moved to 23-40 (1-3 in conference) — travel to Cheyenne for a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.