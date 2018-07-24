Business briefs

Hospital foundation hosts successful golf tournament

SHERIDAN — On July 6, 136 golfers, along with hospital volunteers, gathered at The Powder Horn to raise awareness and funds for patient care programs at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

To date, the annual event has raised more than $200,000 in support of excellent patient care. Projects funded include the intensive care unit, cardiac care and the cath lab, the patient GAP fund (which helps ensure successful recovery for patients after a hospital stay) and various other department projects. This year’s tournament was again a success, raising more than $23,000 to support patient-centered care for the community. Major sponsors Edward Jones, D.A. Davidson and O’Dell Construction sponsored the hole-in-one opportunities for the tournament.

This year’s winners included: first-place team — Ryan Little, Mike Coulter, Matt Ebzery and Dan Overton; second-place team — Shawn O’Dell, Jayson Shore, Danny Shore and Jay Penrod. The day also included several golf games, raffle drawings and various prizes. Others who received recognition for their play included Crissy Hunter, Alyssa Wright, Aaron Mines and Gary Stevenson.

Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle were donated back to The Foundation by Brian Kirven.

Cody Sinclair, SMH chief development officer, wrapped up the event.

“It was a great day of golf and philanthropy with funds raised to support health care for our community,” Sinclair said in a press release. “Sheridan Memorial Hospital and the care it provides to everyone is remarkable, and The Foundation is appreciative to all who were involved. Thank you to all of our wonderful tournament sponsors, participants and volunteers for helping make this a great event.”

Ramaco to help install Kleenburn boat ramp

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners recently approved Ramaco Carbon’s plan to build a new public boat ramp at the Kleenburn Recreational Area, which will be donated to the county for the benefit of the Sheridan community. As part of the project, Ramaco Carbon will also expand parking in the area.

Under the agreement, Ramaco Carbon and others who choose to donate materials, labor or money to the project will pay all expenses related to the project’s design and construction. The company, and possibly one or more conservation organizations, will share responsibility for maintenance of the boat ramp. The improvements will enable new and improved river access for the public and particularly those using small crafts such as kayaks and canoes. The memorandum of understand was approved 5-0 by the commissioners.

Ramaco Carbon CEO and Chairman Randall Atkins celebrated the agreement and the opportunity to invest in the area.

“Sheridan County is one of the most beautiful parts of the country, and the Tongue River is one of the best places nearby to enjoy it,” Atkins said. “We’re glad to do our part to enhance public recreation in this area near our future developments and are grateful to everyone involved in making this happen.”

Ramaco Carbon attorney Tony Wendtland said the improvement plan fits with the Sheridan County Land Trust master plan and vision for public recreation on the Tongue River in this area and added that “we hope and are encouraged the land trust will consider asking to be an amended party to the agreement when it meets to discuss it in August.

“Ramaco Carbon’s investment will provide permanent and well-designed new amenities on the bank of the Tongue River, where they’re needed and just as Ramaco Carbon represented in the zoning hearing in March 2018,” Wendtland continued, adding that the design minimizes vehicular traffic away from area residences while it enables public small craft boating access in an existing public recreation area with restrooms.

The amenity improvements are expected to begin in August following the issuance of a 404 permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, which is pending.