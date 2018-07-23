Kleenburn Recreation Area receives ‘important bird area’ designation

SHERIDAN — The Kleenburn Recreation Area was officially designated an important bird area Sunday. IBA designations recognize the importance of an area for birds and encourage the conservation of those areas.

County Commissioner Mike Nickel said the designation is part of ongoing efforts to restore the area. Homer and Mildred Scott and the Padlock Ranch donated Kleeburn, which is the site of an abandoned coal mine, to the county for recreational use in the 1970s, but condition of the site deteriorated.

“It kind of got let go for awhile and it became trashed a little bit,” Nickel said. “There was some logging going on, a lot of shooting, and people didn’t feel safe bringing their kids to this area.”

Nickel said the county worked with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Abandoned Mine Lands division to reclaim Kleenburn and build a trail around the area.

“What really made it successful was the people who use this [area],” Nickel said. “They actually police the area themselves, they take care of it and they’ve turned it into a great fishery; the state-record bass was caught not too long ago out of this pond.”

Dr. Jackie Canterbury, president of the Bighorn Audubon Society, said her group has been working on designating IBAs for the past two years. IBA designations are data-driven and used to prioritize bird-conservation efforts in areas most critical for birds.

Designations are awarded by the Wyoming IBA Technical Committee.

“Audubon is about good science,” Canterbury said. “What this allows us to do is, 100 years ago they started the Christmas Bird Count, which is the longest standing examination of the presence or absence of birds in an area, and so this IBA sort of follows up on that…that’s how we find out trends.”

Local areas that have been designated IBAs include The Brinton Museum, the Ucross Foundation, the Valley View subdivision, Falxa, Padlock Ranch and Wolf Creek Ranch. Canterbury said there are over 44 IBAs, totaling about 8 million acres, in the state.

Canterbury said that IBA designations do not impose restrictions on an area, but there are grants for which Sheridan County will be able to apply to assist with conservation efforts in the area.

She added that Bighorn Audubon has been collaborating with Rocky Mountain Audubon to document the species diversity in Kleenburn as well as along major rivers in the western U.S., which includes the Tongue River.

Canterbury said while bird houses have been built throughout the Kleenburn area, they have fallen into disrepair.

In the fall, Bighorn Audubon is planning on restoring the bird houses in the area.