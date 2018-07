SHERIDAN — A summer horse show will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

The Big Horn Mountain Horse Show Circuit will include classes for $8 each or $125 to ride in as many as you want.

Peewees can ride in all classes in their division for $50.

Entry for spectators is free.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.