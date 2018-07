SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Booster Club will host its ninth annual community flea market Saturday.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

Booth spaces are available.

For more information, contact Barb Williams at (307) 675-0610 or barbw@sheridan.edu.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.