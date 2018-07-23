Wells Fargo’s ‘VeteranWINS’ Program to help VOA

SHERIDAN — Now in its third year, the VeteranWINS grant program has awarded a total of $600,000 in grants for nonprofits to support housing programs that address veteran homelessness. This year, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies was awarded $4​0,000 to make improvements to Freedom Hall in Sheridan and Independence Hall in Billings, Montana.

Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. through the afternoon, staff from Wells Fargo will be at Freedom Hall to install new closets and appliances. At 10:30 a.m., executive staff and board members will be on hand for a check presentation from Wells Fargo.

Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. through the afternoon, staff from Wells Fargo will be at Independence Hall to install appliances and to work with volunteers from Home Depot and Phillips 66 to make repairs and improvements to the Veterans Memorial Garden that was damaged in a hail storm.

Freedom Hall is an 11-bed men’s transitional housing facility located in Sheridan for honorably discharged veterans. The facility operates 24 hours a day and includes a full kitchen (where the men are responsible for preparing their own meals), a laundry room, dining and living space, which includes a TV area, computer and resource room, a conference room, an outside area with a horseshoe pit and picnic tables and a creek that runs alongside the facility for fishing and nature walks.

Independence Hall is a 20-bed men’s transitional housing facility located in Billings, Montana, for honorably discharged veterans.

Independence and Freedom Halls are primarily funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Since 2012, Wells Fargo has donated more than $100 million to support military members, veterans and their families through sustainable housing initiatives, financial education and career transition.