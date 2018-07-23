Lion Ryan Express events set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Saturday, the Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club will host the sixth annual Lion Ryan Express Bicycle Ride. New to this year’s event will be a 5K run/walk and a 1.5-mile walk. All events will begin at Whitney Commons behind The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.

None of the events are timed events and participants can go at their own pace.

Profits from the event will go to the Allen H. Stewart Lions Camp on Casper Mountain to help the Lions with the annual Allen H. Stewart Summer School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, which is held each July. There is no charge for any child attending this school. Participation in, or donation to, the Lion Ryan Express Bicycle Ride will help achieve this and benefit children throughout the state of Wyoming.

Cyclists can choose a round trip ride from Sheridan to Big Horn and back. This would be a ride of about 20 miles.

Or riders can continue on through Big Horn on Highway 335 another 8 miles to the Red Grade parking area at the end of the pavement and then back to Sheridan.

The 5K run/walk and the 1.5-mile walk will use the city of Sheridan pathways, beginning and ending in Whitney Commons. The 5K will leave following the pathway to Eighth Street and then up Hume Draw to Highland Avenue and back to Whitney Commons. There will be a water station in the parking lot by the Sam Mavrakis Pond. The walk will leave the same way and take the pathway up the bank of Big Goose Creek, cross the bridge into Kendrick Park, make one loop around the park and then back to Whitney Commons.

Registration for this event will be $25 per registrant or $50 for a family. If you would like to get sponsorships from friends and family and collect $100 or more, the registration fee will be waived.

Registrations and the start of the events will be from 7-8 a.m. at Whitney Commons.

For more information, call Don Cherni at (307) 752-0436.