Black Powder Shootout: Tournament provides competition, supports local nonprofits

SHERIDAN — One of the region’s largest golf tournaments teed it up this weekend at The Powder Horn in Sheridan. The Black Powder Shootout played host to 168 players — 84 two-man teams — competing in five nine-hole matches with plenty of money at stake.

And like every year, amid the competitive atmosphere, a sizable charitable aspect made the weekend about more than just birdies, bogeys and pars.

“It’s one of the biggest tournaments, and we’re super proud and super thankful for The Powder Horn,” said Matt Ebzery, a committee member who founded the tournament. “We start working on this in February, and there are a lot of components to the event. It’s a lot of work, but you see the success that we have giving to a nonprofit in Sheridan.”

This year’s tournament will donate about $15,000 to the Advocacy & Resource Center. In year’s past, the tournament has given money to women’s health, the senior center, Sheridan K-Life and the food bank.

“The charitable portion is a huge part,” Ebzery said. “It’s one of the most important components of the tournament.”

The tournament started in 2011 with 60 players and 30 teams. Ebzery wanted to start a tournament with a unique format to reinvigorate the community golf scene.

The competition got a shot in the arm when Homer Scott’s tournament — which stood as one of the big summer golf tournaments in the area — asked the Black Powder committee to replace it on the summer schedule. Ever since that schedule adjustment, the Black Powder has maxed out with 168 players — the most the 27-hole golf course can accommodate.

“They wanted to put on and have a nice big local event,” said Todd Bleidner, club pro at The Powder Horn. “Their idea was, at first, to be a premier event in the state of Wyoming, and I think they’ve achieved that.”

The tournament enticed players from all over the state of Wyoming, Montana and Colorado.

The format is two-man, best ball, meaning the best score by either teammate on the hole is the one that gets carded. The tournament encompassed 14 flights, and the winner of each flight advanced to a shootout.

The shootout is where all 14 teams square off and the high scores on each hole get eliminated until only one team remains.

Dave Perdue and Justin Johnson hoisted the trophy this year. Dave Loseke and Joe Wright placed second, while Travis Zeilestra and Brandon Penrose finished third.

A slugfest or derby and a hole-in-one contest were also part of the two-day tournament.

And while the golfers fiercely competed for some bragging rights and cash, 168 competitors continued building one of the state’s premier golf events and contributed to a Sheridan nonprofit.