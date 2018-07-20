City, county detail Optional One-Cent Sales Tax allocations

SHERIDAN — Last week, the county commissioners passed a resolution that would allocate approximately $1.9 million in annual funding from Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funds over the next four years, pending voters’ renewal of the in November’s election.

Commissioner Steve Maier said the commissioners decide how to allocate funds from the county’s Optional One-Cent Sales Tax revenue by asking the entities seeking funds to make a presentation to the county commission and submit a copy of their finances for the commissioners’ review. Maier said each commissioner ranked the requests individually and county administrative director Renee Obermueller compiled those rankings into the final allocations.

The county’s resolution allocates $555,000 to public safety annually, which includes money for sheriffs’ patrol cars and funding for rural fire districts; $600,000 for facilities and infrastructure; $47,000 for public health, which includes funding toward Community Connections, the Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center and the Sheridan Health Center; $80,000 for seniors and family; $65,000 for parks, pathways, recreation and open spaces; $27,000 for heritage, history and arts, which includes funding for the WYO Theater, the Sheridan Arts Council and the Sheridan County Historical Society; $50,000 for housing and shelter, which includes funds for the Dog and Cat Shelter, the VOA Community Shelter and Habitat for Humanity; and $380,000 for economic and community development, which provides funding for organizations like Forward Sheridan, the Sheridan Business Incubator and the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.

The county resolution also allocates $96,000 in annual contingency funding.

Maier said the county’s allocations for the next four years, and the groups that received those allocations, did not differ significantly from the allocations the county awarded in the previous four-year period.

Before any of these funds can be released, however, county voters will have to renew the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax in November’s election. The last time the tax was up for renewal in 2014, voters overwhelmingly supported it and it, was reapproved by 67 percent of voters.

Still, Maier said if for some reason the tax was not renewed, it would likely lead to cuts in the broader county budget.

“We have to have things like an ambulance service,” Maier said. “So we would have to go back into the general fund and cut something else to put some of these things back in.”

He added that smaller fire districts like Story or Ranchester, which have small tax bases, have come to rely on optional sales tax funding.

The resolution detailing the complete allocations is available on the county website.

City allocations

The city announced its Optional One-Cent Sales Tax allocations for fiscal year 2019 with a resolution passed in May.

City clerk Cecilia Good said the city goes through a similar process to the county to award Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funds. In January, city council heard pitches from 31 community groups asking for a portion of the city’s expected revenue from the one-cent optional tax, asked for applications and conducted interviews with the applicants.

“Typically, that’s why we have our strategic planning sessions, to determine what council’s goals are, and that changes, of course, depending on who we’ve got on our council,” Good said. “So the strategic planning is the big piece of how they determine what they’re going to use the one-cent funding for, making sure what those distributions go toward align with their goals.”

The city resolution for fiscal year 2019 allocates $424,889 for public safety; $80,000 for seniors and family; $231,111 for water quality, open space, pathways and recreation; $1,777,778 for facilities and infrastructure; $139,111 for economic and community development; $236,890 for public health and community programs; $32,889 for heritage and history; and $377,332 for contingency funds. In total, the city allocated $3,400,000 for fiscal year 2019.

As with the county, if the one-cent optional tax is not renewed, several of the city’s projects would be disrupted.

“We wouldn’t be able to distribute funding to community groups and for some groups, that’s significant funding for them, so that would be a huge hit,” Good said.

She added that several ongoing projects in the city, including much of the street maintenance, would have to be delayed if the tax was not renewed. The city’s recent purchase of the C and C Tires property to create more downtown parking options would also have to be delayed, as the city is anticipating using optional one-cent revenue to finalize that purchase.

The city also uses one-cent funding for vital services like police and fire departments so, as with the county, the city would also likely have to make cuts in the general fund to make up for the loss of optional one-cent funding.

The resolution detailing the city’s optional one-cent allocations for fiscal year 2019 is available on the city’s website.