As I mentioned in Thursday’s edition, a dear friend of mine from college has been in town since Wednesday. For those of you who have forgotten, we attended college together in Chicago.

Before moving to Wyoming, I was a self-proclaimed city girl. I loved the time I spent at the Art Institute of Chicago, eating brunch at various little mom and pop diners, strolling the path along the lakefront and attending Cubs game. The world — it seemed — was at my fingertips.

Darcy was by my side through it all.

Since moving to Wyoming, though, I’ve learned what it really means to have the world at your fingertips. Having the mountains to explore, and climb to the top of, has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I revel in the open spaces, pure beauty and access to things the city just doesn’t offer.

Beyond that, though, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed learning to garden. In the city, you could attend farmers markets and buy organic goods from the stores, but growing your own goodies wasn’t as easy — especially in a dorm room. I was reminded of the rewards — both tangible and not — of growing your own food when Darcy and I stopped by my garden Thursday evening. I just needed to give the plants some water, but Darcy’s impression of the garden made me think of all the things I would have missed out on if I hadn’t moved to Sheridan.

I likely wouldn’t have learned to grow my own food — tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers and more. I wouldn’t have learned to hunt, either.

As Darcy wandered around the community garden behind Sagebrush Elementary School Thursday night, asking what different plants were, I loved that I knew. I also loved the excitement in her face when we picked the first vegetables of the season from my garden plot.

Darcy is not just a city girl. She grew up in the farmland of central Illinois. But, just as my time in Chicago took me further from my outdoor roots, hers did too.

As we talked about and marveled at the size of some of the vegetables (we all know that zucchini can become huge quickly), made plans to fire up the grill this weekend and talked about how nice it is to know where your food came from, I can’t help but think that the world is more at my fingertips now than it ever was in Chicago.

Sure, I miss the variety of food and culture cities offer sometimes, but I can’t imagine better access to adventure anywhere else.