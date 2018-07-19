Wyoming Theater Festival takes a year off

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Theater Festival will take this summer off to solidify plans for the 2019 event.

According to the festival’s producing artistic director, DannyLee Hodnett, the regular production season will resume in 2019 with shows planned for Aug. 8-18 and should continue each year from that point forward.

In a letter to the festival’s past supporters, Hodnett said organizers are in talks with theater companies around the nation in order to solidify the 2019 season.

“Many of these companies hold Tony Awards and other top industry accolades,” Hodnett said in the letter. “These partnerships are important because they help insure that festival shows attract top talents. Luckily, entertainment industry folks who come to Sheridan are inevitably charmed by our community and are eager to return. Also, they tell their friends back home about their experiences here.”

In this way, Hodnett said, word is spreading in the theater industry about Wyoming, about Sheridan and about the festival.

Hodnett added that progress for the 2019 season will be announced on the group’s Facebook page and at wyomingtheaterfestival.com.